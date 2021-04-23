BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 8.66%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCBP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 60,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,436. BCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.79. The company has a market cap of $231.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

Several analysts have commented on BCBP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

