Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Northcoast Research

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Northcoast Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BECN. Loop Capital increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

Shares of BECN opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.12 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.26 and its 200-day moving average is $43.06. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $16.93 and a 12-month high of $57.43.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Anthony Harrison sold 20,415 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $925,411.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,192,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,520 shares of company stock worth $3,660,984 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth about $322,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth about $14,625,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $27,769,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

