Berenberg Bank Increases Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target to $25.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its price target upped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 13.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.46.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NYSE:NCLH opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.90.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $147,171,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $50,883,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,842 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth about $29,077,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth about $18,580,000. 50.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.