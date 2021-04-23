Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2 ($0.03) price target on the stock.
Shares of PDL stock opened at GBX 1.63 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £158.27 million and a P/E ratio of -0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 781.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.64. Petra Diamonds has a 12 month low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 4.20 ($0.05).
About Petra Diamonds
