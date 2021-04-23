Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2 ($0.03) price target on the stock.

Shares of PDL stock opened at GBX 1.63 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £158.27 million and a P/E ratio of -0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 781.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.64. Petra Diamonds has a 12 month low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 4.20 ($0.05).

Get Petra Diamonds alerts:

About Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.