Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€52.00” Price Target for Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI)

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) received a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Warburg Research set a €53.80 ($63.29) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Wohnen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €47.61 ($56.01).

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

DWNI opened at €46.51 ($54.72) on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 12-month high of €38.09 ($44.81). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €40.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of €41.98.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.