Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Royal Mail (LON:RMG)

Royal Mail (LON:RMG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 355 ($4.64) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 28.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Royal Mail to GBX 635 ($8.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Royal Mail to GBX 708 ($9.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 685 ($8.95) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 417.20 ($5.45).

Royal Mail stock traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 497.10 ($6.49). 1,959,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,290,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 140.95 ($1.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 531.20 ($6.94). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 499.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 379.49.

In other Royal Mail news, insider Keith Williams bought 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 466 ($6.09) per share, with a total value of £31,688 ($41,400.57).

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

