Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.56 Million

Brokerages expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) will post sales of $16.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.40 million and the lowest is $15.84 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full-year sales of $94.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $97.03 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $136.27 million, with estimates ranging from $124.50 million to $143.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Berkeley Lights.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.84 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Berkeley Lights presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

BLI traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $48.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,184. Berkeley Lights has a 1 year low of $42.03 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.57 and its 200 day moving average is $75.60.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director Michael E. Marks sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $1,238,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $61,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 800,753 shares of company stock worth $44,544,050.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkeley Lights (BLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.