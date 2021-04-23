Berry Data Price Tops $6.29 on Major Exchanges (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for about $6.29 or 0.00012336 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Berry Data has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $12.57 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Berry Data alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00062951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.15 or 0.00267207 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004026 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00025588 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.81 or 0.00651201 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,049.67 or 1.00188945 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $531.22 or 0.01042563 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Berry Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Berry Data and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.