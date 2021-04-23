BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.10% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BeyondSpring Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of cancer therapies. The Company’s lead product consists of into a Phase 3 clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in non-small cell lung cancer and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia. BeyondSpring Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BYSI. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BYSI opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74. BeyondSpring has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $391.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in BeyondSpring by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 13,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BeyondSpring by 20.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BeyondSpring by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in BeyondSpring by 10.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BeyondSpring during the fourth quarter worth about $732,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

