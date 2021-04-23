BHP Group Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $6.38 Per Share (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of BHP Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $6.38 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2023 earnings at $5.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

BBL has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

BBL stock opened at $60.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $31.46 and a 12 month high of $67.03.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,955,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $368,827,000 after acquiring an additional 295,966 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,007,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BHP Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,804 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,997,000 after purchasing an additional 62,208 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 995,036 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,925 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 987,350 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,359,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $2.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.85%.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

