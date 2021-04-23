BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBL. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 272.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000.

Shares of NYSE BBL opened at $60.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $31.46 and a 12 month high of $67.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.49. The stock has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $2.02 per share. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.85%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

