Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Gap Down to $29.32

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.32, but opened at $28.45. Bicycle Therapeutics shares last traded at $29.40, with a volume of 482 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 9.63. The company has a market cap of $720.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07 and a beta of -0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.28.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.36). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pierre Legault sold 7,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $225,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at $225,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Keen sold 9,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $278,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,398.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,667,538 in the last ninety days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

