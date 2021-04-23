Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.14 EPS.

Biogen stock traded up $3.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $262.63. The company had a trading volume of 895,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,414. Biogen has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $363.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.98. The stock has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

BIIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.31.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

