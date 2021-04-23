Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.14 EPS.

Biogen stock traded up $3.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $262.63. The company had a trading volume of 895,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,414. Biogen has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $363.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.98. The stock has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

BIIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.31.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Earnings History for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.