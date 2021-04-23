Bismuth (BIS) Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $4.01 million and $23,190.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000422 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bismuth has traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00009199 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000089 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000034 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 27,742,216 coins and its circulating supply is 19,003,217 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

