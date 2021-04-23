Bitsdaq (BQQQ) Reaches Market Cap of $423,715.98

Bitsdaq (CURRENCY:BQQQ) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. Bitsdaq has a market capitalization of $423,715.98 and approximately $458.00 worth of Bitsdaq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitsdaq coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitsdaq has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00065412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00017734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00092553 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $334.56 or 0.00671026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00049989 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,601.27 or 0.07223155 BTC.

Bitsdaq (BQQQ) is a coin. Bitsdaq’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,684,354,113 coins. Bitsdaq’s official Twitter account is @BitsdaqExchange . The official website for Bitsdaq is bitsdaq.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Exchange partner of BITTREX in Singapore, Macau, Canada, Bitsdaq is a platform for digital assets that operate in Asia. Designed from Bittrex’s technology, Bitsdaq provides an opportunity for users who would like to access a wider section of cryptocurrency in a secure and reliable platform. The platform is currently undergoing a multi-week evaluation to ensure it caters well for the needs of international customers. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitsdaq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitsdaq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitsdaq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

