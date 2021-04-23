BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Shares of BJRI traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.60. 17,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,251. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.89. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.93, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

In other news, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $505,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lea Anne Ottinger sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $82,069.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,554 shares of company stock worth $3,288,875. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.64.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.