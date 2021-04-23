BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Rachel Lord Sells 4,416 Shares of Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
BlackRock stock opened at $795.32 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $451.35 and a fifty-two week high of $827.84. The firm has a market cap of $121.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $755.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $707.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,698,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,998,176,000 after purchasing an additional 31,741 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after acquiring an additional 611,071 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BlackRock by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,723,239,000 after buying an additional 72,109 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,515,316,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,458,265,000 after acquiring an additional 56,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
See Also: Pattern Day Trader
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.