BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) is Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s 3rd Largest Position

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises 4.3% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,159 shares of company stock valued at $34,947,285 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock stock traded up $7.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $802.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,021. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $451.35 and a 52-week high of $827.84. The stock has a market cap of $122.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $755.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $707.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Argus lifted their target price on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $858.23.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.