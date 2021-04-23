BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Lifted by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 107.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $858.23.

BLK stock opened at $795.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $755.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $707.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $451.35 and a 52 week high of $827.84. The company has a market capitalization of $121.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total value of $19,968,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,159 shares of company stock valued at $34,947,285 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

