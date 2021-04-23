BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Purchased by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 137.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of ICSH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.52. The stock had a trading volume of 374,232 shares. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.53.

