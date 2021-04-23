BLAST Achieves Market Capitalization of $100,971.56 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One BLAST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BLAST has a market capitalization of $100,971.56 and approximately $22.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BLAST has traded up 139.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006160 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003869 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00014889 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000163 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000151 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,773,144 coins. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

