Blocktix (TIX) Price Tops $0.0099

Blocktix (CURRENCY:TIX) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Blocktix has a total market capitalization of $396,112.72 and approximately $226.00 worth of Blocktix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocktix coin can now be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Blocktix has traded down 29.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00066792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00018178 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00091495 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.98 or 0.00690741 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00051154 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,928.94 or 0.07959080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Blocktix is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Blocktix’s total supply is 62,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. The official website for Blocktix is blocktix.io . The Reddit community for Blocktix is /r/blocktix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocktix’s official Twitter account is @blocktix and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocktix is a decentralized platform built for ticket sales and event promotion, a decentralized ticket distribution network facilitating the process for event organizers and fans alike. The system is built on Ethereum smart contracts, allowing users to verify the validity tickets for a given event, putting an end to the growing counterfeit grey economy. Blocktix provides a user-friendly interface for the execution of smart contracts, bringing its advanced capabilities to the masses with an intuitive application. This approach reduces the complexity of the interaction with smart contracts and provides an additional layer of security minimizing the possibility of fraud or malicious third party interference with the application due to the standardization of contracts. TIX is an Ethereum-based token that grants several benefits to its holders within the Blocktix system. By participating in the event verification process, the token holder will receive a reward. The initial reward will be the TIX that is used to back the event. Users will also be able to purchase advertising rights for an event. These funds will be distributed to all tokens holders who took part in the event verification process, proportional to the amount of tokens they own. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocktix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocktix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocktix using one of the exchanges listed above.

