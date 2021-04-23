Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $36.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Shares of BE traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.20. 37,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,286,119. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 3.77. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.41 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 4,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $181,336.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,024.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 62,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,761,029.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,418.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,889 shares of company stock valued at $3,742,136. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Bloom Energy by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 49.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

