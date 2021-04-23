BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.54

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.
Shares of BNP Paribas stock opened at $30.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.24. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $32.21. The company has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.70.
BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that BNP Paribas will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About BNP Paribas
BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.
