Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stake Lessened by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI trimmed its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,444,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100,538 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,825,000 after acquiring an additional 179,196 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $901,810,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,997,000 after acquiring an additional 54,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 336,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,291.48.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,359.77 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,303.25 and a twelve month high of $2,489.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,366.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,116.65. The company has a market capitalization of $96.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.69, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $23.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

