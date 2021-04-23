BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Raised to $60.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $49.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.64 and a 200 day moving average of $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35. BorgWarner has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $50.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

