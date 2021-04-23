Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%.

Shares of NASDAQ BPFH traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.93. The stock had a trading volume of 12,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Boston Private Financial has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Several research analysts have commented on BPFH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Boston Private Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

