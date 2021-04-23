Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Raised to $107.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $103.00 to $107.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist lowered shares of Boston Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Boston Properties from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.40.
NYSE BXP opened at $106.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.71. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $110.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.92%.
In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total value of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,786,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 730.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Boston Properties Company Profile
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
