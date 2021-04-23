Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Cuts Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 74.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 28,912 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in LKQ by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,604,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $408,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,741 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,721,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in LKQ by 756.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,112,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,207 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in LKQ by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,735,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,897,000 after acquiring an additional 44,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in LKQ by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,627,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $163,073,000 after purchasing an additional 108,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $45.06.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

