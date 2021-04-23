Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $601,000 Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 66.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in AutoZone by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,899,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,417.09.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total value of $3,644,949.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,478.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,367.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,223.73. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $982.30 and a 12 month high of $1,524.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

