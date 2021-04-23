Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 82.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,626 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $10,687,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,343,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $184,465,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $167.65 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.82 and a 1 year high of $168.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.66. The company has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 price objective (down from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.32.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

