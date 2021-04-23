Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LITE. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,155,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,738,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Lumentum by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,890,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,204,000 after purchasing an additional 495,579 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lumentum by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,050,000 after purchasing an additional 446,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 839,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,631,000 after purchasing an additional 173,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LITE. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lumentum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.22.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $92.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.19 and its 200 day moving average is $90.20. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.33 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. Lumentum’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

