Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The firm had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:BDN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.12. 3,063,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002,571. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $14.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDN. Mizuho lifted their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.56.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

