Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.33-1.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.38.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $14.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

BDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.56.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

