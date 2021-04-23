Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.33-1.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.38.
Shares of BDN stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $14.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.
BDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.56.
Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.
