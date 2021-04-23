Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braskem (NYSE:BAK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Braskem SA figures as the largest petrochemical operation in Latin America and among the five largest private companies in Brazil. With industrial facilities located in Alagoas, Bahia, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, Braskem produces primary base petrochemicals such as ethylene, propylene, benzene, caprolactam, DMT and termoplastic resins (polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC and PET) gas and GLP. “

Get Braskem alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BAK. HSBC cut Braskem from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank cut Braskem from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Braskem from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Braskem currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.67.

BAK traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,244. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.36. Braskem has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $19.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.42.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($1.00). Braskem had a negative return on equity of 962.43% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Analysts predict that Braskem will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Braskem by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Braskem in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Braskem in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Braskem by 21.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Braskem in the fourth quarter worth about $1,802,000. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Braskem

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braskem (BAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.