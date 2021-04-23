Breiter Capital Management Inc. Purchases 128 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,567 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.9% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.65. The company had a trading volume of 142,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,336,610. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The stock has a market cap of $138.51 billion, a PE ratio of 150.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

