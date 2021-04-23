Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

BRMK has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a market perform rating for the company.

Shares of BRMK stock opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.41. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $10.96.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 52.94%. Equities analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter worth $157,000. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

