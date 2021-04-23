Brokerages Anticipate Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.40 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) will announce sales of $65.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Akumin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.20 million to $68.60 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Akumin will report full year sales of $291.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $277.40 million to $301.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $342.75 million, with estimates ranging from $329.60 million to $355.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Akumin.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akumin in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Akumin stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.24. 20,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,707. Akumin has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akumin during the 4th quarter valued at $4,181,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in Akumin during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Akumin in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, SCW Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Akumin by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 11,437,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471,923 shares during the period. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

