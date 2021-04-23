Brokerages Anticipate Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.03 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) will announce $58.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.02 million to $58.69 million. Alithya Group posted sales of $54.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, June 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full-year sales of $223.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $220.58 million to $226.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $294.77 million, with estimates ranging from $283.47 million to $304.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.63 million. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 16.47%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALYA shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Alithya Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alithya Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 827,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.62% of Alithya Group worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALYA stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.22. 44,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Alithya Group has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $5.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

