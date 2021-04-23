Brokerages Anticipate CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Analysts expect that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CAE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.19. CAE posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.43 million. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

CAE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of CAE from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CAE from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.10.

Shares of NYSE CAE traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.30. 10,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 164.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.75. CAE has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $31.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CAE by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 275,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 37,058 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,307,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,964,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,852,000. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

