Brokerages Anticipate Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to Announce $0.66 EPS

Equities analysts expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to report earnings per share of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.68. Campbell Soup posted earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.23.

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 9.1% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 646,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,508,000 after acquiring an additional 53,893 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth about $1,003,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 482,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,253,000 after acquiring an additional 264,642 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 343,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.80. 79,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,404,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.08. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $44.53 and a twelve month high of $54.08. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

