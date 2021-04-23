Brokerages Anticipate Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $222.63 Million

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) to announce sales of $222.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $223.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $222.00 million. Ceridian HCM reported sales of $222.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year sales of $925.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $898.30 million to $957.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.35.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $427,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,823,974.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,384,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,690,000 after buying an additional 1,411,450 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,142,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,889,000 after buying an additional 1,253,768 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5,063.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,251,000 after buying an additional 480,856 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,531,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,425,000 after acquiring an additional 471,651 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,289,000.

CDAY traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.55. The stock had a trading volume of 323,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,553. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,169.52 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.70 and a 200 day moving average of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

