Brokerages Anticipate ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) to Post -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) will report earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ContraFect’s earnings. ContraFect reported earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that ContraFect will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($0.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.02) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ContraFect.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of ContraFect from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. WBB Securities assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of ContraFect in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

ContraFect stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,145. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.30. ContraFect has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $157.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ContraFect in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

