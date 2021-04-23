Brokerages Anticipate HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.50 Million

Equities analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will report $59.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.69 million. HealthStream posted sales of $61.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year sales of $246.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $244.50 million to $247.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $263.31 million, with estimates ranging from $254.30 million to $268.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $61.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.08 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on HSTM. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other HealthStream news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $94,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at $302,247. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 583.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HSTM traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,532. The company has a market capitalization of $713.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. HealthStream has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.01.

HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

