Brokerages Anticipate HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) to report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HEICO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. HEICO reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEICO will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $417.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.79 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

HEI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist lifted their target price on HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. HEICO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.88.

NYSE:HEI traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.26. 2,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,110. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. HEICO has a 1 year low of $74.25 and a 1 year high of $141.31.

In related news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $130,895.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 901 shares in the company, valued at $120,589.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $66,530.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of HEICO by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of HEICO by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of HEICO by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of HEICO by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of HEICO by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 39,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

