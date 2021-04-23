Brokerages Anticipate M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Will Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will post $1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31. M.D.C. reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year earnings of $6.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $7.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.59 to $8.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

In related news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $7,413,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 254,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,085,083.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $483,431.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,406 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,404 in the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 356,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after purchasing an additional 159,583 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. CVentures Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,649,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDC traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,311. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $62.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.3429 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.78%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

