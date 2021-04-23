Brokerages Anticipate NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NextDecade’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). NextDecade posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NextDecade.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEXT shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded NextDecade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextDecade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.23. 363,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,638. NextDecade has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $5.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in NextDecade by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in NextDecade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in NextDecade by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 12,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, southern Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

