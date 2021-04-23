Brokerages Anticipate Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nokia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.02. Nokia also reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Nokia will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, April 8th. DZ Bank raised Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nokia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

NYSE NOK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,876,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. Nokia has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nokia in the first quarter worth approximately $9,420,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nokia by 2,421.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 319,969 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nokia by 627.5% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 494,694 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Nokia by 546.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 26,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nokia during the third quarter worth $580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

