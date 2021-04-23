Brokerages Anticipate OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for OGE Energy’s earnings. OGE Energy posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that OGE Energy will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OGE Energy.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OGE. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lowered shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $221,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,793 shares in the company, valued at $817,122.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 178,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,695,000 after buying an additional 23,450 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 40,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

OGE traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.96. The company had a trading volume of 9,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. OGE Energy has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $35.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.03. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.39, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.54%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OGE Energy (OGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.