Brokerages Anticipate Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.48 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to report $5.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.52 billion. Truist Financial posted sales of $5.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year sales of $21.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.63 billion to $22.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $21.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.35 billion to $22.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,220 shares of company stock worth $941,626. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 274.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFC traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,457,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,001,641. Truist Financial has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $61.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

